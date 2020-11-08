Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.59.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of -276.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $147.47.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.