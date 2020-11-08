Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 49,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,613 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

