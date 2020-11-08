Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hershey by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Hershey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,398,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,293,000 after buying an additional 48,624 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Hershey by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,796,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.97. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.