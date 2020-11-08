Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 514 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,364,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 47.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,282. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.21. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.