Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 585 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total value of $5,369,798.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.33.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $352.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

