Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 703 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 33.5% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 16,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 57,134 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 381.9% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,415,643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after buying an additional 1,121,891 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

