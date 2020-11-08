Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 730 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Yum China by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

