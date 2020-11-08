Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,754 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,180 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $80,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2,682.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,465,000 after purchasing an additional 972,646 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

