Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 795 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.11.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

