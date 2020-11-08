Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 871 Shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 2.85% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of RNDM stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92.

