Level Four Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 68.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $343.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.58.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

