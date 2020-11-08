Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

PBP stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53.

