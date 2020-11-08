Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7,753.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 215,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,313,000 after buying an additional 212,765 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 39,885 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total transaction of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,584 shares of company stock valued at $130,257,162 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZM opened at $500.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.11. The company has a market cap of $142.24 billion, a PE ratio of 641.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.56.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

