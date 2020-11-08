Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

