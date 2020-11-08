(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading Up 10.8%

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 1,726,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 746,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut (LGF.B) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

(LGF.B) (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. (LGF.B) had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $813.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Gordon Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of (LGF.B) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $423,500.00.

(LGF.B) Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

