Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Trading Down 5.8%

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 32,549,906 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 10,278,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

LI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $47,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $44,485,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $4,927,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $1,553,000. Finally, KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $598,000.

About Li Auto (NYSE:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

