LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Universal Mfg. (NASDAQ:UFMG) Head-To-Head Review

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) and Universal Mfg. (OTCMKTS:UFMG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

LKQ has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Mfg. has a beta of -6.9, meaning that its share price is 790% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for LKQ and Universal Mfg., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LKQ 0 1 6 0 2.86 Universal Mfg. 0 0 0 0 N/A

LKQ currently has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given LKQ’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LKQ is more favorable than Universal Mfg..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LKQ and Universal Mfg.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LKQ $12.51 billion 0.83 $541.26 million $2.37 14.33 Universal Mfg. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Mfg..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of LKQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of LKQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Universal Mfg. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LKQ and Universal Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LKQ 5.12% 14.23% 5.94% Universal Mfg. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

LKQ beats Universal Mfg. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self-service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name; and designs, manufactures, and markets vehicle equipment and accessories. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Taiwan, and various other European countries. LKQ Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Universal Mfg. Company Profile

Universal Mfg. Co. remanufactures and distributes electric fuel pumps, transfer cases, calipers, transmission assembles, and other automotive parts for various makes and models of vehicles. The company, through its subsidiaries, is also involved in the assembly, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty manlift products and mobile hydraulic equipment, such as hazardous environment, scissor, pedestal, aerial, clean room, and explosion proof lifts; design, manufacture, and assembly of products related to armor for military equipment for the United States government; and cutting, forming, bending, welding, and assembling of steel for original equipment manufacturers and other customers that have need for large and heavy gauge steel parts and products. It serves automotive dealers, jobbers, repair shops, and other automotive parts distributors located in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

