Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 17,569 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $3,784,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,568. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

HZNP stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

