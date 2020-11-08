Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 28,291 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.16% of UFP Industries worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,204 shares of company stock worth $3,876,071 in the last quarter. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

