Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 31,104 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,166 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 58,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,282,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 829,615 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,135 shares of company stock worth $2,900,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.