Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 3,609 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Domtar worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domtar by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 489,496 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after purchasing an additional 607,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 726,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 499,554 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Domtar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Domtar stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.75 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.61. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Domtar’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFS. TD Securities boosted their price target on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

