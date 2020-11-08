Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter valued at $1,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.6% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 434.3% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,710,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAT opened at $222.48 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.20.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,759,609. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

