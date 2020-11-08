Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys Shares of 13,118 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $342.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

