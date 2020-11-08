Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,537 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Dropbox worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Dropbox by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,149,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 174,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

DBX opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 20,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $422,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,691 shares of company stock worth $793,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

