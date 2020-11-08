Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 72.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726,358 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

