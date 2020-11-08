Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

