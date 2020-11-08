Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 44,170 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $12,888,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

ELS opened at $61.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.