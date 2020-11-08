Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.13% of Meritage Homes worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

NYSE:MTH opened at $92.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 59,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $6,275,494.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $2,005,400.00. Insiders sold 144,400 shares of company stock worth $15,001,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.