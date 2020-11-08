Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 268,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 43.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 551,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 167,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 63,770 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.82 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

