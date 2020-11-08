Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,573 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,400,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,919,000 after acquiring an additional 83,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 31.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 701,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 167,200 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $36.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

