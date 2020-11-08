Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,107 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Exponent worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,329,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,485 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,259,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Exponent by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 100,851 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Exponent by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 99,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exponent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after buying an additional 93,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of EXPO opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 4,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $351,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,424.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $165,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,551.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,235. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

