Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,166 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 980,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.97.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

