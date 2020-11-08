Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,478,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Micron Technology stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.