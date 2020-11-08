Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,491,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after buying an additional 70,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after buying an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 924,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after buying an additional 68,284 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $74.79 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.