Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,478 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.25% of Navient worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAVI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.09. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

