Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,984 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.53.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,185.00, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

