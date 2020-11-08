Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $429.08 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $429,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,759.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,530.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.37. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,791.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,187.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

