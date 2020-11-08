Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

