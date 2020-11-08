Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sonoco Products worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.7% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SON opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SON. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

