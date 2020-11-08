Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of J2 Global worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCOM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

Shares of JCOM opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

