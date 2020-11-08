Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.96 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 90.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550,037 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $125.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $126.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,493 shares of company stock worth $14,945,960. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

