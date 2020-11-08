Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Erie Indemnity worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 21.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERIE shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

ERIE stock opened at $236.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.77 and a 200-day moving average of $200.07. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $242.60.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

