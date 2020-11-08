Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $6.06 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,547,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after buying an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,980,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $578.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.86. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.62 and a 12 month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.46.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at $67,582,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 27,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.89, for a total value of $16,560,617.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,513,740.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,127 shares of company stock worth $98,571,236. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

