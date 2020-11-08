Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Increases Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $440,275.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lyndee Moyes Nester sold 37,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,746,877.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock worth $2,098,505. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Knight Equity lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KCG lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

