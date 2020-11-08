Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $4.25 Million in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of Stamps.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.63, for a total transaction of $400,002.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,002.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $570,750.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,736 shares of company stock valued at $51,826,100 in the last three months. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stamps.com stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average of $219.31.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

