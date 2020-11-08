Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,511,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 22.4% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 736.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

OMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

