Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Qualys worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys stock opened at $91.99 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $125.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $333,423.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.