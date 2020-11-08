Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of Discovery worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Discovery by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,411,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,362 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Discovery by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,980,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Discovery by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after acquiring an additional 920,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Discovery by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCK. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

