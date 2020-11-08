Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after buying an additional 447,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,825,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,212,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,842,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $136,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

