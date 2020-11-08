Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Display worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 417.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 13.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 93.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,506 shares of company stock worth $7,126,418. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Universal Display stock opened at $212.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

